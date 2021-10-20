Jeff Tweedy announces 'Love is King' deluxe with Neil Young cover









Jeff Tweedy has announced that he is set to release a deluxe edition of Love is King, the album he released back in 2020.

To launch the deluxe issue, the Wilco star performed a rousing rendition of the Neil Young classic ‘The Old Country Waltz’.

The double CD reissue will be released on December 10 via dBpm records. On top of the original record, it features live versions of all 11 tracks plus the new Neil Young cover.

This news also follows the release of two new songs for the Sub Pop Singles Club run with his latest efforts ‘C’Mon America’ and ‘UR-60 Unsent’.

‘C’Mon America’ comes from a previously unreleased sci-fi project that the star embarked on. Featuring a slacker rock vibe and his typical rhythmic underpinning, the song focuses on a sort of dystopian saint offering up a string of rhetorical questions to a troubled land.

The B-side, ‘UR-60 Unsent’, comes with the following description from Sub Pop Record themselves: “A pitiful tale of an unsent lovesick mixtape, taken from a separate batch of unreleased songs with mostly pitiful lyrics.”

The innovative Sub Pop Singles Club that spawned the tracks has also seen contributions from Hand Habits, Porridge Radio, TV Priest and other indie names for the sixth edition due for release on December 7. The project aims to bring classic 45 singles back into fashion with a list of bands offering up exclusive tracks.

Tweedy is currently busy on the road with Wilco and fellow classic indie outfit Sleater-Kinney in a co-headling tour celebrating the release of their celebrated 11th album Ode to Joy.

You can check out the Neil Young cover below.

Comments