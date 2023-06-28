Jeff Lynne shares his favourite albums of all time









Across the last six decades, Jeff Lynne has built an impressive career, selling in excess of 50 million records with Electric Light Orchestra, collaborating with the likes of George Harrison and Bob Dylan, and receiving an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

After forming in 1970, the progressive pop group ELO rose to acclaim with a run of albums towards the middle of the decade, culminating with Out of the Blue in 1977 and Discovery in 1979. Their futuristic pop popularised the use of the vocoder and brought a fun, lighthearted sound to a decade often dominated by heavier genres and artists who desperately wanted to seem cool.

Out of the Blue spawned ELO’s defining hit, ‘Mr. Blue Sky’, which gained them a place in the UK top ten and has retained cultural relevance ever since. The track has cemented itself as a crucial part of popular culture, even being used across film and television, from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Lynne and ELO’s eclectic approach came from a desire to emulate the Beatles’ rock sound with a focus on orchestral instrumentation. ELO experimented with sound and genre to create a new kind of pop. Accordingly, Jeff Lynne’s favourite albums span a wide range of artists, too, including two Beatles records, modern anti-folk, and 1960s doo-wop.

During an interview with The Quietus, Lynne collated 13 of his favourite albums into a list, saying a few words about why he loves each record. During the conversation, Lynne names collaborator Roy Orbison’s Greatest Hits as one of his favourites, gushing, “What a beautiful guy. He was so sweet. I mean, every song he’s done is my favourite. You can’t go wrong with them.” Lynne also reminisces on the time he was able to be Orbison’s “pal and producer” when he worked with him on the 1989 posthumous hit ‘You Got It’.

He also shares the joy he took from contributing to Orbison’s first hit in 20 years, stating: “We’d done it together, and that was a great, marvellous feeling.” But Lynee speaks more on his admiration for the man than the music, adding, “And he’s got this enormous and most infectious giggle you’ve ever heard, and we’d all be giggling like schoolgirls after a minute or two and all fucking fall about.”

Lynne also includes collaborator Regina Spektor’s 2009 album Far on the list. Though even he admits that the two were “not an obvious pairing”, he was blown away by Spektor’s voice, pitch, and drumming. Lynne states, “I just love her voice.”

The Beatles, perhaps expectedly, take two spots on Lynne’s list. The first goes to Revolver, which he recalls sounded better than anything else back in 1966: “It stood out like a sore thumb, really. It was so tight and beautiful and punchy. It was the punchiest thing around. It was, like, powerful and, it seemed to me, majestic.” He also picks out Please Please Me, calling ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ “probably the greatest ever English rock ‘n’ roll song”.

Alongside the Fab Four, Lynne includes their biggest competition, The Beach Boys, on the list. He suggests that Pet Sounds might be the “ultimate in production”. He said: “I remember it was ’66, and in some parts, it sounds like an old dance band. I’d think, ‘Wow!’ That’s so old-fashioned yet so brand new at the same time.” Lynne also worked with frontman Brian Wilson on a track called ‘Let It Shine’ for Wilson’s self-titled album in 1989.

Lynne rounds out the list with picks that include a Beatles solo album, a compilation by The Who, and Sophisticated Soul by Motown girl band The Marvelettes. Check out the full list of Jeff Lynne’s favourite albums below.

Jeff Lynne’s favourite albums:

Travelling Wilburys – Volume 1

George Harrison – Cloud Nine

Tom Petty – Full Moon Fever

Del Shannon – Hats Off To Del Shannon

Roy Orbison – Greatest Hits

Regina Spektor – Far

The Beatles – Revolver

The Beatles – Please Please Me

The Who – Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy

The Zombies – Odyssey and Oracle

The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds

Don Covay And The Goodtimers – Mercy

The Marvelettes – Sophisticated Soul