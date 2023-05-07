Why Jeff Lynne considered his Brian Wilson collaboration “distressing”









By the late 1980s, Jeff Lynne had completed his transition from rock star to producer. Having notched three mega-successful albums under his belt with George Harrison’s Cloud Nine, Tom Petty’s Full Moon Fever, and Roy Orbison’s Mystery Girl, Lynne was ready to step up to the biggest stage imaginable: producing The Beatles’ Anthology project.

Ironically, Lynne’s desire to step out of the spotlight made him a bigger star than ever. Just as Lynne decided to bring Electric Light Orchestra to an end and begin producing, he was recruited into the supergroup The Traveling Wilburys. The success of the Wilburys put Lynne on the same ground as his famous bandmates, and since he still had an interest in producing, Lynne took the next big opportunity that came his way.

“I had just finished George Harrison’s album [Cloud Nine] when Warner Bros. asked me to produce Brian Wilson,” Lynne told Rolling Stone. “I was like, ‘You can’t produce Brian Wilson. He’s the best producer in the world.’ But I said yes, and I co-wrote a song with him. We wrote ‘Let It Shine’ at his house in Malibu.”

Wilson was not in a good place when Lynne arrived to work with him. Having come and gone from The Beach Boys a number of times, Wilson was under strict 24-hour surveillance from his psychiatrist, Eugene Landy. The unconventional program worked as a way for Landy to profit off of Wilson’s name, which he did on Wilson’s 1988 solo debut Brian Wilson.

“He was really struggling in his life. It was horrible, and he was being treated badly,” Lynne recalled. “But you could see what a nice guy he was despite everything happening in the background. It was all very distressing. I only saw Dr. Landy a couple of times, walking around with his cape and walking stick. I don’t really want to talk about that, though. Brian’s doing great now and has a lovely wife.”

Landy’s presence was all over Brian Wilson, the self-titled album that featured ‘Let It Shine’. Landy is a credited songwriter on five of the album’s tracks, with his partner Alexandra Morgan being credited on four tracks. Since the LP’s reissue in 2000, both Landy and Morgan’s names have been removed from the official credits. Lynne’s distaste for the situation caused him to only work on one of the album’s tracks, bringing a premature end to one of rock music’s most fascinating collaborations.