Jeff Goldblum reveals book of alternative lines for 'Jurassic Park' character









Say what you will about the Jurassic World series, but it has proven to be a profitable venture for Universal who continue to milk the franchise almost 30 years since the release of Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World: Dominion is due to complete the new trilogy when it is released on June 10th, with the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern set to return alongside series newcomers Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Isabella Sermon.

Becoming an icon of the series thanks to his poetic take on the world of dinosaurs and the endeavour of humanity, Goldbum’s Ian Malcolm is undoubtedly a fan-favourite. Whilst many of his lines are iconic, in an interview with Empire magazine, he revealed that he has a book of alternative lunes that he sneaks into his performance whenever he’s playing the role of the stylish mathematician.

“I have a ton of them,” Goldblum states, before revealing a specific change he made in one of the films, “I’ll just tell you one… We’re on a computer trying to fix something or other, and somebody says, ‘Uh-oh, it’s started flashing Error 99.’ And before Mamoudou [Athie]’s character comes in and explains, I was gonna slip in, very quickly, the line, ‘Error 99? Is it Barbara Feldon?’”.

Making reference to an obscure television series from 1965, the actor recognises the ridiculousness of his alternative lines, though finds great joy in the frequent ad-libs. “A lot of my ideas have to do with references that are totally irrelevant and of no interest or amusement to anybody who could possibly be watching a movie,” Goldblum states.

“It’s not just a comedy role. It’s the power of his presence in this movie that I love the most,” director Colin Trevorrow further explained to the magazine, with the iconic character still having a significant effect on the ongoing franchise.