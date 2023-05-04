Jeff Bridges interested in making ‘The Big Lebowski 2’ with the Coen brothers









Actor Jeff Bridges has expressed his interest in reviving one of his most iconic roles, but only if the original directors are involved. Bridges looks more than happy to make The Big Lebowski 2 but has claimed that he would only don the famous robe and jelly shoes to play The Dude once more, but only if the Coen brothers were at the helm.

“Oh, God! If the brothers were involved, I certainly would,” Bridges recently told People. “The brothers, they’re mysterious and full of surprises. You don’t know what they’re going to do, so since they’re surprising, I don’t think they’ll make a sequel. But like I say, they’re surprising, so maybe they’ll surprise me and make a sequel.”

Bridges has previously expressed the fact that he would be willing to play The Dude again and once reprised the character for co-star John Goodman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. However, the Coen Brothers have insisted that they are unlikely to return to the story.

The Dude actor then went on to express his surprise at the age of the film. “That movie, I’m so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one,” he added. “When you hear Lebowski was 25 years ago, I say, ‘Come on, man. I can’t believe that.’ It feels like it was maybe five years ago, but 25? I can’t believe it.“