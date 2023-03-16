The hilarious moment Jeff Bridges revived The Dude to honour John Goodman









Few of Jeff Bridges’ many admirable movie performances are as memorable as his role as The Dude in the Coen brothers’ beloved comedy The Big Lebowski. For the feature, Bridges was partnered with John Goodman, who also gave one of his best performances in the film as Vietnam veteran Walter Sobcheck.

Back in 2017, Goodman was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Bridges was also invited to say a few words on Goodman’s career, but Bridges, being the man we know him, couldn’t help but revive The Dude to remember Goodman/Sobchek in one of his finest moments outside the film.

Upon his arrival at the lectern, Bridges handed Goodman his iconic bowling bag from The Big Lebowski. After pulling out the equally iconic cardigan that he wore in the comedy classic, Goodman’s face lit up, and he exclaimed, “Dude!” Bridges then put on his best stoned face and proceeded to give a rather long-winded yet brilliant tribute to his friend and co-star.

“Walter, erm, John is a good actor; he’s a good man. John Good Man, yeah. He is one of us,” Bridges said. “He loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York. We’re talking Broadway here, man. He’s done some weird little movies too.”

Bridges continued, “And he’s lived like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives.” Goodman was in absolute stitches at that point, but Bridges did not end his speech there. “He is a man of his time. He’s a man of our times. He has become a legend,” he brilliantly noted.

One of the finest moments in the speech came when Bridges said in true Dude style: “In your wisdom, Lord, you have lived through John as you have through so many other bright, flowering young actors before him,” he said. “I’m talking about Clark Gable, Gabby Hayes [big laugh from Goodman], Roy Rogers to keep in the whole Western thing, Groucho Marx, Jimmy Cagney, we could go on and on, but you get the idea.”

“These men have lived for what they loved, and so have you, Walter. You have lived for acting, that you have loved so well,” Bridges went on. “And so Walter Sobcheck, John Goodman, in accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood, in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well, a star. A star for you, a star because we love you so well.” Of course, it’s quite likely that Goodman did not like the sidewalks of Hollywood at all because, well, who would?

Bridges then asked Goodman what time it was, and after finding out it was afternoon, he rounded off his tribute with, “Good afternoon, my sweet prince.” Bridges then handed Goodman a tiny little star before it became quite clear that Goodman was rather embarrassed by the whole ordeal without Bridges drawing even more attention to the ridiculous nature of the ceremony. But it’s a truly brilliant moment and makes us wish we could have more of The Dude more often.