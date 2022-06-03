Jeff Beck announces new album with Johnny Depp









While Johnny Depp was awaiting the verdict in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor took some time to hop up on stage with blues-rock icon Jeff Beck during two of Beck’s concerts on his current European tour.

After the jury ruled in favour of Depp earlier this week, the Pirates of the Carribean star once again hopped on stage with Beck at his June 2nd concert in Gateshead, England. The two performed a number of covers, including their previously-recorded version of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ along with Dennis Wilson’s ‘Time’, Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’, Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’, and The Killing Joke’s ‘The Death and Ressurection Show’.

While on stage, Beck made a suprising announcement: he and Depp had recorded an album together, which is apparently going to come out some time this year. “I’m gonna take this opportunity and tell you I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told the crowd. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

Depp has plenty of music experience under his belt, most notably as a member of supergroups like the 1990s alt-rock band P and hard rock supergroup The Hollywood Vampires. He’s also played on tracks by the likes of Aerosmith, Iggy Pop, Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, and even played guitar on the Oasis track ‘Fade In-Out’ from Be Here Now.

The last time Depp appeared on a record was with American glam rocker Butch Walker, with whom Depp recorded guitar parts for the song ’21+’. During his announcement, Beck didn’t specify whether Depp would be featuring on his new album or whether the two were full-on collaborators on the LP, but it certainly sounds like Depp wa a major player on whatever this album is going to be.

Check out parts of the Beck-Depp live show down below, including Beck’s album announcement around the 19 minute mark.