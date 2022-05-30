Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck for a surprising rendition of 'Isolation'









Pirates of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp appeared on stage with guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday, May 29th. The concert appearance was an interesting one, because it happened before the verdict on his defamation trial against Amber Heard was released to the general public. Depp performed a startling rendition of ‘Isolation’, which he had previously recorded with Beck in 2020, before throwing themselves in a rousing medley of covers of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing.’

As of the time of publishing, the decision of the defamation case has not been revealed to the public, but it is strongly rumoured that the verdict will be made public later on in the week. Depp is currently suing Amber Heard to the tune of $50million, retaliating against allegations that he physically assaulted her. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beasts series, perhaps in response to the stories that were being issued at the time. Depp has refuted the allegations in public, and fans of the singer-actor await to hear his story of the event.

Former Beatle Paul McCartney performed a sparse rendition of ‘My Valentine’, suggesting that the bassist supports the actor at this critical point in his life. Philanthropist and former model Jill Vedder uploaded the footage onto her social media platforms, hinting that it was probably a controversial move on her part to upload the footage considering the changeable nature of the case, but felt compelled by the power of the music to do so.

In other Jeff Beck related news, the former Yardbird is currently embroiled in a tour across the United Kingdom. He will fly to Copenhagen on June 28th, from which point he will travel across the European mainland. The guitarist will likely perform many of the songs that he’s best known for, including ‘Beck’s Bolero’, a roaring rock number that featured Jimmy Page on the second guitar. As it happened, the song is credited solely to Page, which has surprised critics and rock audiences over the years. Beck’s response was stoic: “No, I didn’t get a songwriting credit, but you win some and lose some down the years.”

Watch Depp and Beck perform ‘Isolation’ below.