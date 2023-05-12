Javier Bardem announced as San Sebastian Donostia Award winner









Spanish actor Javier Bardem has been announced as the recipient of San Sebastian’s coveted Donostia Award for its 71st ceremony this year. The actor will be awarded the honour at this year’s ceremony on September 22nd and is the first of several winners to be announced. Issued for career achievement, the award is San Sebastian’s highest honour.

The official poster for the awards ceremony, issued today, is adorned with Bardem’s countenance as the pinnacle awardee. Bardem first hit the acting scene in 1992, appearing opposite Penélope Cruz in Bigas Luna’s movie Jamón, Jamón. From these humble beginnings, Bardem grew impressively into an illustrious career boasting a range of absorbing roles.

Following his first Oscar nomination for his role in 2000’s Before Night Falls, Bardem went on to reap three more Academy Award nominations. His undeniable career high point came in 2007 with the arrival of No Country for Old Men. For his horrifying portrayal of Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers’ masterpiece, Bardem won an Oscar and a BAFTA.

Bardem now holds the title of the most decorated Spanish actor of all time, with Cruz and Antonio Banderas just trailing his record. As a member of an acting dynasty – his grandfather, Rafael Bardem, and his mother, Pilar Bardem, were both successful actors – he has added further prestige to his esteemed family name.