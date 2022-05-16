Japanese Breakfast announced as 'Saturday Night Live' guest for the season finale









Japanese Breakfast is confirmed to fill in the slot for Saturday Night Live’s final episode of Season 47. Michelle Zauner will appear on the show, serving as the show’s musical guest. Another luminary will appear on the show, this time in the form of Natasha Lyonne, who has just finished her stint on the second series of Russian Doll.

Zauner was also a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she performed her signature tune, ‘Be Sweet’. She also talked about her first Grammy nomination of her career, and detailed an experience she enjoyed bumping into Doja Cat in a bathroom when the rapper won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Japanese Breakfast was also announced to make first appearance at Coachella, Zauner is continuing to make their mark in the performance world. Japanese Breakfast is continuing a tradition of holding a musical artist on the show, and she may partake in one or two of the sketches.

Musical guests who have appeared on this season of Saturday Night Live included Arcade Fire, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, and Gunna. The most recent SNL episode that featured Post Malone doubled as Selena Gomez’s hosting debut. The episode opened up with a blistering examination of the Depp V. Heard court case.

The opening sketch centred on Kate McKinnon’s MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace claiming she was delighted that she wasn’t the centre of attention. Kyle Mooney played Depp, who punched up his iteration of the character with a selection of smirks and winks. The scene then cut to Depp’s property manager Leonard Green, played by Kenan Thompson, discovering the “fecal matter” in Depp’s bed.

It is likely that the series will continue to make reference to the court case, particularly since they tend to corner political matters that go on in the world. Alec Baldwin had a running skit in which he performed then US President Donald Trump, and the series has also tipped its hat at British politics, including one scintillating sketch in which a punk band remembers the virtues of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

