







In a divisive Twitter post, Japanese Breakfast, the singer-songwriter whose real name is Michelle Zauner, gave her unpopular opinion that 1966’s Revolver is The Beatles’ equivalent of Fleetwood Mac’s more sprawling and experimental 1979 album Tusk. Naturally, some of Zauner’s fans have come forward to argue against the take.

“Revolver is the Tusk of Beatles albums,” Zauner tweeted over the weekend. “Any one who claims it’s their best is an unfeeling snob that’s fucking kidding themself.”

“I’m not saying either of these albums are bad! I’m saying if they’re your favorites you’re a contrarian and wrong,” she added, explaining herself.

“They just both feel so modern so they especially appeal to our generation,” one fan replied to Zauner’s overtly expressed opinion. “There’s this sense of each respective band having figured something out beyond their contemporaries (whether that’s the truth or not).”

“Yes Yellow Submarine and Love You To extremely modern tracks with massive appeal”, Zauner wrote in response.

For six decades, the Beatles’ towering oeuvre has been used as a touchstone by which to measure subsequent artists’ material. Famously, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours became one of the decade’s most critically and commercially successful albums upon its release in 1977. It was followed up two years later by Tusk, a double album with more varied and experimental material influenced by the punk scene.

To this day, Fleetwood Mac fans argue over which of the two albums was best and similarly, Beatles fans often disagree over which of the Beatles’ four albums between 1966 and 1969 is the best.

“The white album is tusk,” another one of Zauner’s followers retorted, suggesting that the Beatles’ 1968 sprawling and uneven double album is a more suitable analogue for Fleetwood Mac’s 1979 double album.

“Good day sunshine is the best beatles song,” said another. Zauner replied: “Good day sunshine is Pharrell’s Happy of the Beatles Catalog”.

