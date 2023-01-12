Jamie xx teases new album: "It is in finishing mixing mode"









Jamie xx has shared that his upcoming album, a follow-up from his 2015 debut solo release, In Colour, is in “finishing mixing mode”.

The musician, who was the “driving force” behind the indie pop band The xx, revealed the news about his new album during an interview on triple j Mornings. He referred to the project he’s working on as “my next album,” stating, “I can’t take any longer.”

Furthermore, he revealed that many of the songs “have been years in the making” and stated that the seven-year gap between this project and his debut has meant he’s “really been enjoying the process…I realise that I am just slow, and that’s OK.”

Jamie xx, real name James Thomas Smith, claimed his new album is inspired by “DJ-ing [and] finding old records” and will include “quite a lot” of samples. Smith also revealed that The Avalanches will appear on the new record, with whom he has previously collaborated on the 2020 track ‘Wherever You Go’.

“I worked a bit with The Avalanches before the pandemic for their last album [We Will Always Love You] and then we sort of carried on,” he explained. “Just seeing the process of how they work, how they sample. They’ve always been an inspiration for me. Working on the same track with them has kind of informed a different way of making music slightly for me.”

Jamie XX’s new project will follow several singles he released last year, including ‘Let’s Do It Again’ and ‘Kill Dem’, although it is unlikely that these will appear on the upcoming album.