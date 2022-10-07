Oliver Sim reveals that there will be “more music from The xx”









The xx vocalist and bassist, Oliver Sim, has maintained that there will be “more music” from the band in the future, which comes as a pleasant surprise to all of their fans.

Sitting down with Consequence for a new interview, Sim was discussing his recent debut album Hideous Bastard, which has been recieved with rave reviews, and wondered how each member of The xx’s respective solo careers would affect their collective music going forward.

Speaking about their future, Sim said: “The xx will always be my home and will always be my priority. And normally I wouldn’t speak for Romy [Madley Croft] and Jamie [xx], but I know they feel the same. I think all of us doing our solo projects just makes me excited. It’s like, how is this gonna change the band? What have we all learned independently? And nothing is recorded at the moment, but there is more music from The xx, definitely.”

Notably, each xx member’s solo career has been a success, so the last time the band were all pictured in the studio came in December 2021, as they shared a speeded-up clip of them performing. Before that, The xx suggested new music could be on the way in a cryptic Instagram post in January 2020, way back in the pre-pandemic world.

Elsewhere, Sim recently cancelled his autumn tour. “Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come tougher the way we’d hoped. The shows booked for September and October are sadly not able to happen so we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear these songs in a room together. I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused but I look forward to putting on a truly hideous show for you very soon.”

