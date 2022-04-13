Jamie xx shares joyous new single 'Let's Do It Again'









Jamie XX - 'Let's Do It Again' 6

Jamie xx is back with his first new music in two years. ‘Let’s Do It Again’ sees the producer doing what he does best: delivering floor-fillers. The joyous new offering has been described as “the first glimpse of what’s to come over the next year.” The track was premiered at the producer and DJ’s festival sets last summer. It was a hit with crowds worldwide, which was enough to convince Jamie xx to bring the track into the studio and remould it into its current form.

‘Let’s Do It Again’ is a slice of classic Jamie. Pulsating with all the vitality of his 2015 debut In Colour, the new single is a reminder of the producer’s ability to knock out hit after hit. It is a track that begs to be danced to, and with its repeating refrain of “let’s do it again”, I doubt many will be able to resist.

Described as a song about “tension, drama and catharsis”, ‘Let’s Do It Again’ is the first indication of what we can expect from Jamie xx’s much-anticipated In Colour follow up, which he is currently working on. Fans have been waiting nearly seven years for another LP from Jamie xx.

With that kind of distance between releases, some fans will be expecting an overhaul in the producer’s style, but if this new offering is anything to go by, they should prepare to be surprised. With ‘Let’s Do It Again’, Jamie xx has stuck to his classic formula: warped soul samples, anthemic choruses, pulsing synth arpeggios. It works; there’s no doubting that. I suppose I was just hoping to hear a fresh approach.

In the seven years since In Colour was released, Jamie xx has released the odd single here and there and worked on a wide array of other projects. Most recently, he produced his bandmate Oliver Sims’ first two solo singles, ‘Fruit’ and ‘Romance With A Memory’.

Back in 2017, The xx released their studio album I See You, which came out in January of that year. Then, in December 2021, the trio shared footage of themselves working on new material in a recording studio, suggesting that we might be treated to new music from Jamie on two fronts.