Watch Jamie T debut 'The Old Style Raiders' live









Indie rocker Jamie T debuted new material at his first show in five years this week. Performing to a small crowd at Subterania in Ladbroke Grove, London, it is safe to say that fans are hotly anticipating the singer-songwriter heading out on the road in a more extensive capacity.

Whilst his set was packed with classics, one of the highlights was the first time that his new single ‘The Old Style Raiders‘ was performed in public. Setting the scene for the release of his upcoming album, The Theory of Whatever, Jamie T also played new tracks ‘A Million And One Ways To Die’ and ‘Keying Lamborghinis’. The new record drops on July 29th via Polydor.

‘The Old Style Raiders’ premiered on BBC Radio 1 on May 4th, and the single was produced by the former Maccabees guitarist, Hugo White. “It’s got hope in it,” Jamie T explained of the song. “It’s fighting to find something that means enough to you that you love. The fight to find that, and to carry on striving, to find something you love enough to hold on to.”

He continued: “Rather than kid love or movie love or gushy love or lust love, whatever you have when you’re younger – it’s actually trying to fight for something that means more than that. It’s the struggle to find that.”

“I was struggling to find my direction with the record for a few years, really.” Jamie T addd: “I went home one day, and I found this track that I had recorded, pretty much fully finished. And I was really upset, because I realised that I’d spent the last six months asking other people to tell me if something was good. Then I heard this track and I just immediately knew I’d kind of found my path”.

Watch Jamie T debut ‘The Old Style Raiders’ below.

