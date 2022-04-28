Jamie T announces new album 'The Theory of Whatever’









South London legend Jamie T has announced the primary details of his long-awaited fifth studio album, The Theory of Whatever, in a new trailer.

In the short clip, the Panic Prevention mastermind films himself at home and reads from a slightly comical brief that appears to be from his management whilst dropping in snippets from his forthcoming record.

In the announcement, he reads: “Right album trailer brief, we’re looking to create an album trailer to seize the up and coming release. The trailer should be simple but yet impactful. This trailer should be true to Jamie’s already established world aesthetic, music and personality.”

He continues: “It will need to incorporate some snippets of new songs off the album, e.g. ’90s Cars’, ‘Keying Lamborghinis’, and the lead single should be the hero moment of this. It should also include the album title or at least a reference to it at some point, however subtle, we’d like the trailer to end with the album title revealed in some way.”

He concludes: “The main aim of this trailer is to re-introduce Jamie and seize what’s coming, getting fans and new people excited and engaged. The length of it should be a minute or a minute and a half. So on that note ladies and gentlemen, I give you my new album The Theory of Whatever.”

The video ends with a snippet of music that many have taken to be the title track, and the album’s release date, July 29th. The news comes after Jamie T’s producer, Jag Jago, confirmed in January that the new album was finished. The record is the follow-up to 2016’s critically acclaimed Trick, and the EP B Sides, which was dropped in 2018.

It’s set to be a significant year for Jamie T. This year also marked the 15th anniversary of his debut Panic Prevention, which was given a reissue to celebrate the landmark occasion.

ALBUM TRAILER BRIEF 📄 pic.twitter.com/EiC8jCjBWu — Jamie T (@jamietmusic) April 27, 2022

