Jamie Lee Curtis can't "imagine" Marvel will ever cast her









Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis has enjoyed something of a resurgence of late, starring in the latest entries in the Halloween series, as well as the high-octane A24 multiverse romp Everything Everywhere All at Once. Notably, the latter opened in cinemas at the same time as Marvel’s own mind-bender, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and at the time, she took to social media, claiming that her film was the better of the two.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People about this lighthearted feud. “What I was talking about is that Everything Everywhere All at Once was a little movie that could … and [we] were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people. What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you.”

Curtis did admit that her social media posts were a result of her possibly wanting to stir up “a little friendly competition” between the two movies. However, she was then asked if she’d ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and whilst she’s not against it, she’s sceptical of her chances of ever being approached.

“Honestly, I can’t imagine that they will ever come calling because I kicked up some dust,” Curtis explained. “But I’m a collaborating artist. I work with a lot of people on a lot of different things, and if the role was interesting and if I could bring what I do to it, of course I would [work with Marvel]. What am I going to do, say no? Of course!”

“But, I would find it hard to imagine that Marvel’s going to figure out something to do with a 64-year-old woman,” she counted. “I’m afraid if I do a Marvel movie, they’re going to stick dots all over me and make me act by myself in a warehouse somewhere. Everything Everywhere All at Once was the absolutely most unexpected, delightful experience maybe of my career, just because the expectations were so low and I was so free in the work and just had a blast making it. And there was no green screen!”

Jamie Lee Curtis’ next movie comes in the form of Halloween Ends, which hits cinemas on October 14th.

