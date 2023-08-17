Jamie Foxx offers update following health scare









Actor Jamie Foxx has revealed he’s begun “to feel like him like myself” after suffering a health scare which led to a hospitalisation.

As of yet, it’s not confirmed what led to Foxx being hospitalised, however, he has now provided an update on his condition. Taking to Instagram, the Oscar-winner wrote:“ You’re lookin at a man who is thankful. Finally startin to feel like myself… it’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light… I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers…”

Foxx continued: “I have a lot of people to thank… u just don’t know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally… and if you didn’t know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day…”

His latest comments arrive after Foxx broke his silence in July, sharing: “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

“I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. But I did go to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work,” Foxx continued.

In April, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been taken to hospital after a “medical complication,” and he remained in the health facility for several weeks. She later revealed he’d been home for “weeks”, stating: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Foxx was to produce a documentary about the late soul singer Luther Vandross. Dawn Porter is set to direct the project.

