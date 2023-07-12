Jamie Foxx to produce Luther Vandross documentary









Jamie Foxx, the acclaimed actor, comedian, singer and now producer, will play a key role in a documentary about the life and career of the legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross. The film is set to delve into the artistry, influence, and legacy of one of the music industry’s most revered figures.

An eight-time Grammy Award winner Vandross left an indelible mark on the music scene with his iconic sons like ‘Never Too Much’, ‘Here and Now’, and ‘Dance With My Father’. He sadly passed away in 2005 after suffering a heart attack aged 54.

With director Dawn Porter helming the project, the documentary will be produced by Foxx’s own company, Foxxhole Productions, and Raindog Films, which British actor Colin Firth co-founded. The project has also garnered the support and involvement of Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division and Sony Music Publishing.

In a statement reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Django Unchained actor expressed his admiration for Vandross, saying: “Luther is one of our GOATs. He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honour to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

The news comes as a welcome surprise for fans of both Vanross and Foxx, who has only recently just recovered and emerged from hospital after suffering what has only been described as a mysterious “medical complication”.

Director Porter also spoke highly of the late singer: “Like so many, I have always loved Luther’s music, but I had no idea of the breadth and scope of his artistry. I think people will be surprised at how much he accomplished in his tragically short life.”

In addition to the documentary, a biopic is being developed based on Vandross’s only biographical book, Luther: The Life and Longing of Luther Vandross, written by renowned music journalist Craig Seymour.