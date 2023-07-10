Jamie Foxx waves to fans from a boat in first public appearance since hospitalisation









Actor Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first since he was hospitalised earlier this year in April. Foxx was recently photographed on a boat heading down the Chicago River as he waved to some fans.

It appears that the actor has now made a full recovery and looks to be in good health. He was joined on the boat by a number of guests and threw up a peace sign to the photographer who captured him.

In April, Foxx was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta after suffering from a mysterious “medical complication”. It was unknown exactly what was wrong with the actor, but Foxx slowly made a recovery.

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, had made a statement at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she said. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A few weeks ago, fellow actor John Boyega gave an update on Foxx’s health. “He finally picked up the phone,” Boyega told People. “Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just gave him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the actor continued. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Foxx is now on the road to a full recovery and will hopefully return to acting soon. He released a statement thanking his fans for their “love” during his time spent in hospital.