John Boyega gives update on Jamie Foxx: “He’s doing well”









John Boyega, of Star Wars and Pacific Rim fame, has confirmed that he’s heard from fellow actor Jamie Foxx, who is currently recuperating from a “medical complication”, and who Boyega revealed to have been much missed at recent events, notably the Hollywood premiere of their film, They Cloned Tyrone.

Boyega had previously shared his concern for Foxx in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining: “I’ve been calling, I’m just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!” Luckily, more recent redevelopments reveal that the Django Unchained actor is on the path to recovery following his hospitalisation in April.

Speaking to People Magazine, Boyega expressed his gratitude for being able to share a word with the actor, saying: “He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well.” Boyega added, “And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.”

“I gave him the well wishes directly,” the Star Wars actor continued. “I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.”

Datari Turner, the film’s co-producer, also offered further reassurances about Foxx’s health. “He’s doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good,” Turner confirmed. He stated that both he and Boyega had spoken with Foxx, who is in good spirits and is expected to return to work soon.

Teyonah Parris, another of Foxx’s costars, expressed her wishes for Foxx’s quick recovery. She mentioned how much of an honour it was to work with Foxx, praising his generous spirit as an actor and a person.

Reflecting on the work experience, Parris said, “I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.” She noted the energy Foxx brought to the set, affirming the anticipation for his return. Watch the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone below.