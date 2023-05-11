Jamie Foxx’s family “hoping for the best and preparing for the worst” as star remains in hospital









After a few weeks of being in hospital, the family of Jamie Foxx are opening up about their current state of mind. Foxx was admitted to hospital from the set of the Netflix feature Back in Action due to an unknown medical complication.

In a post on Instagram shortly after the accident, Foxx’s daughter Corrine gave a status update on his condition, saying, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”

The post continued: “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery”. After weeks with no update, a source close to the Foxx family says that they are “hoping for the best and preparing for the worst”.

While Foxx’s state has improved, he has been advised to keep stress levels down as per doctor’s orders. Though Foxx’s condition is nowhere near fatal, a source says that he is still on the road to recovery, telling People, “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now. [Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to leave the hospital”.

Foxx’s condition is suspected to be caused due to a history of high blood pressure, which could lead to a stroke according to reports. However, this has not yet been formally confirmed.