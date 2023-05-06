Jamie Foxx “not in a life-threatening situation now”









According to reports, Jamie Foxx is currently recovering in hospital following his medical emergency last month.

Speaking to People magazine, a source close to the actor said: “Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.”

The source added that “[Doctors] are doing more tests and want to be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” leave the hospital. They’ve also explained that Foxx is being advised to “keep his stress levels down” once he’s discharged.

Apparently, hospital is “the last place Jamie wants to be” at the moment. “He has a lot of projects going on,” the insider says. “He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.” Another insider close to Foxx and the crew of his forthcoming Netflix film Back in Action has said that “everyone loves Jamie and is hoping for the best. Everyone is thinking about him.”

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, first announced her father’s hospitalisation via a social media post last month. He has most recently been seen shooting in Atlanta for the movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” Corrine wrote. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family.”

