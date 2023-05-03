Family asks supporters to “pray” for Jamie Foxx’s recovery









The Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx remains hospitalised with a “medical complication,” with the star’s family asking fans to “pray” for his good health.

Back on April 12th, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, announced that her father had been taken to hospital after a “medical complication,” yet three weeks later, he remains in hospital. A source close to TMZ told the publication that they are pleading with supporters to “pray for Jamie”. It is currently unknown what is keeping Foxx in the hospital, with the family keeping this information secret.

The actor was filming the forthcoming comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz when he was taken to hospital, with the production having now resumed with a body double in place of the actor.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back on April 23rd, Foxx’s close friend Nick Cannon gave an update on the actor, stating: “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother…I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor”.

