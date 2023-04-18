Jamie Foxx remains in hospital after “medical complication”









Actor Jamie Foxx has been in hospital for nearly a week now after being sent in for treatment from a film set in Atlanta. The 55-year-old film star began to feel unwell whilst he was in the production of a Netflix action film starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Foxx’s family have shared the news with fans, although they have stopped short of revealing any of the finer details surrounding his condition. Foxx has been undergoing a series of medical tests, and reports suggest that his condition has been improving since Friday.

Corrine Foxx shared a statement on her social media page that read, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source close to Foxx said, “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened.” The film Foxx was filming is called Back in Action and was meant to be Cameron Diaz’s movie comeback. However, it is uncertain when production will resume, certainly until an update on Foxx’s health is given.

See more