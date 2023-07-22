Jamie Foxx gives first update on his health scare









Actor Jamie Foxx has given the first personal update to his fans since he was hospitalised back in April earlier this year. Foxx posted a video to his Instagram page and explained his lack of public appearance: “I just didn’t want you to see me like that”.

The actor did not go into the finer details of the medical complication but talked about the difficult situation he found himself in when he woke up in the hospital. Foxx was released from care several weeks ago.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” Foxx said before offering his thanks to his fans for their support and prayers.

Foxx went on to say why it had taken him so long to release a message. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show”.

The actor continued: “I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through. But I did go to hell and back. My road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back, and I’m able to work.”

He then shot down the rumours that he’d gone blind or had been paralysed before going on to give his love to his daughter Corinne and his family. “They didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” Foxx said.

He signed off, “I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got. I am on my way back.”

