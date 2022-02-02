Jamie Dornan joins Gal Gadot in thriller 'Heart Of Stone'









Though Gal Gadot was known in the world of cinema before she armed herself with Wonder Woman’s ‘Lasso of Truth’, it wasn’t until her debut as the DC’s first lady of justice in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice that she would truly reach international fame. Starring in her very own standalone film with Wonder Woman and team-up movie Justice League in 2017, followed by Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020, Gadot has become one of the industry’s finest leading ladies.

Once the murder mystery Death on the Nile hits cinema screens in February 2022, Gadot’s next project has been announced as the Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone, a film that has recently been announced to be including Belfast’s Jamie Dornan. Whilst Dornan is yet to star in a blockbuster franchise, he did find great success with the Fifty Shades of Grey series that started in 2015.

Having been attached to the project since last year, Gadot (and the rest of the production team) are under strict instruction to keep the plot of the film under wraps, though it is thought the story will be a female-led take on the iconic Mission: Impossible series. The only other detail we have to go off is the title itself, with the enigmatic Heart of Stone holding the potential to represent countless different meanings or metaphors.

Other than that, we do know who will helm the project, with Tom Harper attached to direct, having previously taken charge of the likes of The Aeronauts, The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death and The Scouting Book for Boys. The script will be penned by comic-book writer Greg Rucka who has previously written for the 2020 film The Old Guard as well as the Star Wars Audio Comics in 2016.

Take a look at Gal Gadot in action as Wonder Woman, below.