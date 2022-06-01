James LoMenzo replaces David Ellefson in Megadeth









Megadeth have found a new bassist to replace founding member David Ellefson. James LoMenzo – who filled in for Ellefson from 2006 to 2010 – will now serve a more permanent role in the band. Ellefson was let go from the band when it was reported that he was embroiled with an online sexual encounter with a young woman.

Vocalist Dave Mustaine hired Testament’s Steve DiGiorgio to re-record Ellefson’s work on the forthcoming The Sick, The Dying and The Dead. From that point LoMenzo was recruited to join the band on their co-headlining “Metal Tour of the Year” with Lamb of God, and has stayed with them ever since.

Lomenzo has form playing with Megadeth, having performed on rock albums United Abominations and Endgame.Mustaine is thrilled to have Lomenzo back in the outfit: “I am thrilled to welcome back James to the Megadeth family. James rejoined the fold as the touring bassist and it’s been a blast having him back, we thought let’s make it permanent.”

Megadeth are preparing for a European tour, which will offer audiences the chance to see this new iteration of Megadeth. As it happens, Mustaine is the only permanent member of the band, and the only person to have played on every album released under the Megadeth banner. Ellefson played in every lineup from 1983 until the band’s separation in 2002. Mustaine rebooted the band in 2004, but Ellefson was not invited back to the fold until 2010.

Megadeth was formed following Mustaine’s departure from Metallica. Mustaine played lead guitar, although drummer Lars Ulrich has stated that his erratic behaviour made him difficult to work with. Mustaine was not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 because he never played on a Metallica album. The Megadeth singer wrote about his hurt and disappointment in his autobiography, but congratulated Ulrich for his achievement.

David Ellefson was dismissed from the band Megadeth in 2021, particularly since the allegations were growing stronger with every passing day. Ellefson claimed that he was investigating a defence into the accusations, stating that the interactions were consensual between the two parties.