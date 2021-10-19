David Ellefson says he’s "happy" after being fired from Megadeth









Earlier in the summer, Megadeth’s frontman and founder, Dave Mustaine, confirmed that former bassists David Ellefson – who was recently relieved of his duties with the band following an unfurling masturbation scandal – would never appear in the band again.

Ellefson was fired from the band after online grooming allegations surfaced. Initially, the band stood by the bassist awaiting further evidence as Ellefson first cited that there was nothing untoward about his actions and that he had been manipulated.

Thereafter, further details came to light and Mustaine and band management made the call to part company. “We are informing our fans that David Ellefson is no longer playing with Megadeth and that we are officially parting ways with him,” a statement from bandleader Dave Mustaine read. ​“We do not take this decision lightly.”

It then continues to say: ​“While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward. We look forward to seeing our fans on the road this summer, and we cannot wait to share our brand new music with the world. It is almost complete.”

Now, the former bassist has made a statement of his own declaring that he is “perfectly content and happy” following his dismissal from Megadeth, despite the huge impact that incident must. have had on his private life.

Speaking to Aftershocks TV in his first interview since his scandal broke five months ago, Ellefson remarked: “The 2000s, having that time away to just kind of reinvent and just, again, fall in love with making music again, to me, that has always been there.”

Adding: “And I’ve been active — I’ve been active making records and doing stuff these last bunch of years anyway. And I wouldn’t say out of necessity, because, honestly, I’ve been okay to not have to just go make music for money, but to make music for fun, which has been nice.”

Before concluding: “It’s fun to create for creation’s sake and not because it has to be motivated from anything else. So I guess I’m kind of glad to just be right where I’m at. To be honest, I’m perfectly content and happy where I am right now. I’m not gonna lie, it’s perfectly fine. So I’m all good.”

