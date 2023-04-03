James Hetfield announces new book about Metallica guitars









Metallica frontman James Hetfield is writing a new book about his guitar collection. Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield will be released on October 17th.

The 400-page coffee table book will cover the full breadth of Hetfield’s 40-year history in music. Contained more than 40 of Hetfield’s most recognisable guitars, the book will reveal “the story and significance of each within his life and career.”

“Hetfield shares the emotional and technical elements of the chosen tools that have shaped his singular musical journey, including exotic instruments, vintage Gibsons, and custom one-offs,” the book’s description reads. “He also reveals many studio secrets, including the key amplifiers and gear that sculpt his tone and create his sound.”

“Each featured guitar is accompanied by lush museum-quality portraits by acclaimed photographer Scott Williamson,” the description adds, “exhibiting intimate details one can only see if holding it in their own hands, alongside Hetfield’s deeply personal reminiscence.”

Messengers: The Guitars of James Hetfield is set for an October 17th release. Metallica is set to release their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, on April 14th with the titular first single already released.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqV_NeaBOJw/?hl=en