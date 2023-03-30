Metallica share the single ’72 Seasons’ from upcoming album









Thrash metal band Metallica have released the title track from their upcoming 12th studio album 72 Seasons, a seven-and-a-half minute offering, following up on several other of the new album’s singles ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, ‘Screaming Suicide’ and ‘Lux Æterna’.

James Hetfield said of the new track in a statement, “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

He added, “I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

To promote the new album, Metallica will be heading out on a world tour throughout 2023 and 2024, visiting Europe, North America and Mexico. They will be joined by support acts Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kill, Pantera and Greta Van Fleet.

The proceeds of each ticket sold will go towards the band’s All Within My Hands foundation, which provides career education programmes, disaster relief and food for those living in poverty.