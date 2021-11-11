James Gunn confirms production of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ has started









As ‘Phase 4’ of the MCU gets up and running, the executives behind the Disney-owned company have been forced to focus on other superhero icons other than series mainstays Captain America and Iron Man. The Guardians of the Galaxy may be the answer to the company’s problems, however, with the marketable team including Chris Pratt as Starlord and Bradley Cooper as a pyromaniac racoon holding the potential to lead the MCU forward.

James Gunn is the filmmaker behind the first two instalments of the Guardians Of The Galaxy series, as well as the third film scheduled for early 2023 that he has recently announced, has started shooting. The final film in the fan-favourite trilogy will see the return of the series’ classic characters including, Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel) as well as newcomer Adam Warlock played by Will Poulter.

Announcing the production of the film on his social media channels, James Gunn announced, “It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #gotgvol3”.

Chris Pratt added to James Gunn’s excitement on Instagram, where he stated, “Day 1 in the can. Honestly could not have started off better. Hit the ground running with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild, complicated scene and everyone absolutely killed. So grateful to be puppeteered by my friend and brother the mad genius @jamesgunn Oh My God I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait. #gotgvol3”.

Also starring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the third-last film of Phase 4 and will likely have a significant impact on the future of the MCU. While we await more details about the film’s progress, check out the trailer for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 below.