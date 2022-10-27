James Corden called Pierce Brosnan "fucking rude" in viral video









James Corden has always tried to maintain his reputation as one of the most annoying public figures, but recently, he has gone above and beyond to claim the top spot.

About a week ago, he was banned from a New York restaurant which brought forth many horrible anecdotes about him from social media users. The restaurant’s owner Keith McNally described Corden as one of “the most abusive customers” he had ever seen. Many others who had interacted with Corden on other occasions agreed with McNally’s comments and claimed that Corden always acted like a petulant child in public.

After the restaurant debacle, a viral video of Corden has resurfaced in which he calls Pierce Brosnan rude. While talking to Khloe Kardashian, Corden said: “I don’t think he’s a rude man, he just happened to be [to me]. I went to see U2, and I was there with my friend Louis and his wife, and my wife and Pierce Brosnan was with some friends.”

According to Corden, Brosnan left his seating area for a long time which is why he decided to move there. The talk show host continued: “So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here [his shoulder] and just pushed me out the way. And I looked at him, and he didn’t even glance at me. He just moved back into his area.”

When Khloe Kardashian suggested the actor might have been “drunk”, Corden responded: “Maybe he’s just a bit fucking rude.” The clip has gone viral on social media platforms after the recent reports about Corden’s inappropriate behaviour, probably as another example of his hypocrisy.

