James Corden banned from New York restaurant for awful behaviour









While James Corden is hailed in America for being a funny, affable gentleman, the truth about his character is beginning to surface. Corden has hosted The Late Late Show for what seems like an eternity now. However, unfortunately, he seems to have learned nothing from his guests about how to behave in public.

Yesterday, Corden was publicly banned from a high-end restaurant in New York called Balthazar by its owner Keith McNally. McNally took to Instagram to claim that Corden was one of “the most abusive customers” he had ever served.

McNally, a well-respected restauranteur in his own right, opened his social media post by calling Corden a “tiny Cretin of a man.” McNally then provided two managers’ reports of Corden’s behaviour in his restaurant.

The first report read, “In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.”

The second report followed in a similar vein. It read, “James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!”

However, it appears now that McNally has unbanned Corden from Balthazar after he received a call from Corden “apologising profusely”. Although, anyone can say sorry on the phone, can’t they?