James Corden hosts President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran on 'The Late Late Show'









The Late Late Show With James Corden has announced a star-spangled guest list for its upcoming week of UK-based episodes.

Broadcasting live from Freemasons’ Hall in London, the new series of special episodes will air on Sky Comedy from Tuesday, June 28th to Friday, July 1st.

The star-studded line-up will consist of US President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel (Fast And Furious, Saving Private Ryan), Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Jamie Dornan (Belfast, Fifty Shades of Grey), John Boyega (Star Wars), David Harbour (Stranger Things), Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson (Thor: Love and Thunder, Westworld).

A description for one of the episodes reads: “James Corden immerses himself into the heart of American politics in his most prestigious ‘Take a Break’ segment yet when he fills in as the assistant to President of the United States Joe Biden, among other important duties.”

While appearing as a guest on the show, singer Lizzo will also feature in a new edition of Corden’s Carpool Karaoke.

The upcoming episodes will mark Corden’s final season as the show’s host, with the presenter having confirmed in April that he intends to return to the UK full-time once he finishes in spring 2023.

“This will be my last year hosting the show,” he said in his April statement. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure.”

“I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way.”

He concluded: “I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there… this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

We're off to London tonight, babayyy! 🌴✈️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/wX7jA6NTyg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) June 24, 2022