Billie Eilish remembers the first time she made with her brother Finneas









Billie Eilish is one of the most prolific artists working in the music industry today. Often considered to be a prodigy, starting out writing and making music from the time she was a young child, Eilish has grown from DIY hopeful to international pop star in a remarkably short time. It is no secret that Eilish comes from an extremely talented family and, significantly, that each member of her close family unit has operated as part of the entertainment industry in one way or another.

Eilish’s brother, Finneas, is a musical artist himself, but what many people fail to recognise is that he also has been a large participant in Billie Eilish’s songwriting journey. The two often talk about how they work as a pair, and how their process of writing and performing involves teamwork and collaboration.

Finneas, speaking about his career to date, said of his younger sister: “It’s like, she knows exactly what she wants. She knows how to get what she wants. She knows what it’ll take. She knows even clearer when something isn’t quite right how to get it to where it needs to be. That to me is what a true artist is. Even though we’re all together making songs and I produce them, it’s so her vision. Especially when we walk out on stage every night. It’s so meticulously thought through by Billie and I admire that endlessly in her.”

Even if he sees it as Eilish’s own vision, it’s clear that Eilish herself centres Finneas in her songwriting process, too. She even recalls the very first time she wrote music with him, saying: “We were sitting in my garage, and we were with a couple of his friends, just like kind of playing random nothingness. Like somebody was playing guitar, and somebody was playing some stuff on drums… I don’t even remember, it was like, just the most horrible-sounding music from all of us. Then, my brother started playing this little patch, and then we just started writing.”

She continues, “It was actually ‘Bellyache’, that we started writing. We wrote the rest just kind of like, I think I was sitting on my bed, and he came in with his guitar, and we just wrote the song!”

The way Eilish talks about her collaborative work with Finneas suggests that the natural and fun nature of their process is one that has built the foundations of success. Billie has said herself, “He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the whole world. He’s probably the only reason I’m alive.”

