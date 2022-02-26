New James Brown four-part documentary series on the way









Funk and soul legend James Brown will be the subject of a new four-part docuseries currently entitled James Brown: Say It Loud. The series will air on the A&E network and will be executive produced by both Mick Jagger and Questlove.

“I am thrilled to be producing the four-part documentary series with A&E delving into the fascinating life of James Brown,” Mick Jagger said in a press release. “He was a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning and was deeply committed to the Civil Rights movement. I have always admired James and learned so much from him. I look forward to bringing the series to life.”

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” said executive producers Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and Tariq ‘Black Thought’ Trotter. “Brown’s life is a crucial and timely story of struggle, redemption, and self-identity and we are honoured to have the chance to share it.”

Brown’s life was previously chronicled by the late Chadwick Boseman in the 2014 biopic Get On Up. Described as a “documentary event”, A&E says that the docuseries will cover “the intense highs and lows of James Brown’s life and career from a 7th-grade drop-out arrested for armed robbery in the Jim Crow era South to an entertainment legend whose words, songs, style and moves inspired musical revolutions and moulded a nation’s view of Black pride and Black masculinity.”

Adding: “Consistently facing obstacles and unbelievable odds, the documentary details how Brown persevered through decades of personal demons, racial injustice and career setbacks to find redemption and become one of the most celebrated and influential artists of the 20th century. James Brown: Say It Loud is a definitive look at a complicated life and a reflection on the immense impact Brown continues to have as a musical and cultural trailblazer.”

The series is set to feature interviews with Brown’s family, friends, and musical collaborators, and will feature Brown’s full catalogue of songs. James Brown: Say It Loud is currently slated to premiere in 2023 around the time of Brown’s 90th birthday, which would position it for a May release.