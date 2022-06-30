James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli vows to "reinvent" 007









James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has vowed to “reinvent” 007 with the 26th film in the franchise. Broccoli and her half-brother Michael Wilson were recently presented with a BFI Fellowing and, speaking at the dinner event, she revealed that they have not yet found a replacement for Daniel Craig.

During her speech [transcribed by Deadline], the producer said: “Nobody’s in the running. We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through.” She then went on to note that the next Bond film won’t begin principal photography until at least 2025 and that no direction for the story has been decided at this early stage.

Broccoli continued: “There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond,” she said. “We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away.”

Daniel Craig’s final Bond film was 2021’s No Time To Die. If you still haven’t seen the film, I should say that I’m about to give away a pretty sizeable plot detail. Those who have had a chance to see the 25th effort in the franchise will know that Craig’s iteration of the character is killed off in the final sequence, meaning there is no possibility of him returning to the role.

Addressing rumours of Idris Elba’s potential involvement with the next film, Broccoli said: “Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone [Craig] in the seat.”

The producer has previously stated that she has no intention of casting a woman as Bond: “Because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. (Bond) should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race].”

Other actors rumoured to have been considered for the role include Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.