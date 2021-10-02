Visit the filming locations of the new James Bond film 'No Time to Die'







Fans all around the world are waiting in eager anticipation for the theatrical releases of No Time to Die, the latest instalment in the James Bond film series which has already started gathering momentum in the mainstream consciousness due to glowing reviews. Cited by those who attended the world premiere as the best James Bond film to have come out in the last decade or so, No Time to Die is shaping up to be a must-watch.

Directed by the enormously talented Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also marks the final James Bond film for Daniel Craig who is finally renouncing the huge responsibility of portraying the iconic secret agent. While many people are already speculating about Craig’s potential successor, it is important to remember what Craig achieved as the man who modernised James Bond by ushering him into the 21st century.

“It’s so hard to anticipate what I’ll be feeling,” Fukunaga said. “I didn’t anticipate the emotional weight of the last day of shooting and how much I was feeling the sadness of it being Daniel’s last day as Bond. I feel like when the film comes out, there’ll be a lot of feelings. There’ll be the elation of it coming out, the satisfaction of closure and probably another latent bit of sadness that the experience is complete.”

Producer Michael G. Wilson praised the filmmaker for bringing his unique sensibilities to the project as a citizen of the world: “He’s certainly well-traveled and very cosmopolitan. He’s very much a global person. And we looked at his films rather than the résumé, and I think the films are such a diverse group of achievements and show a great way of dealing with actors and telling stories and the narrative. The way he visualises things is evident in all of his films. He certainly has all the traits that we wanted to see in a director.”

Since many of you are eagerly waiting to catch a screening of No Time to Die at your local theatres after an exceptionally tough year for cinema, we have prepared a list to get you in the proper mood for James Bond season. Check out some of the beautiful filming locations of No Time to Die below and chart your own course, following in the footsteps of the globetrotting Secret Service agent.

The filming locations of James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’:

Faroe Islands

Situated between Norway and Iceland, this stunning archipelago was one of the first locations chosen for the new James Bond film. Once you see its natural beauty, you will immediately know why this particular group of islands instantly popped into Fukunaga’s mind.

Perfect for hiking enthusiasts and explorers who want to visit uncharted territories, No Time To Die’s filming took place in the iconic one-lane tunnels that the islands are famous for. When you get out of the tunnel, the majesty of the island’s hills and the serene water bodies will be waiting to greet you.

Tourists can fly to the Faroe Islands from a wide variety of international hubs, including Copenhagen, Paris, Edinburgh and Barcelona among other major cities in Europe. If you want to enjoy your journey and take your time, we recommend sailing to the islands via the ferry operated by Smyril Line.

The striking terrain of the Faroe Islands was used in James Bond. (Credit: Annie Spratt)

Port Antonio, Jamaica

The first stop on our No Time to Die tour is the mesmerising Port Antonio in Jamaica. Known for its heavenly beaches and prime tourist attractions, Port Antonio used to be a colonial settlement under the Spanish regime but is now a major location in Jamaica.

Port Antonio has been glorified in Hollywood films as paradise on Earth for decades now, most notably in productions like Cocktail. Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, also owned the sprawling GoldenEye property here which is now a part of many tourism packages and is available to be rented for private parties as well.

Travellers can get to Port Antonio through various ways but the easiest method is hiring a rental car from Kingston as air travel can be cumbersome as well as time-consuming. Once you’re there, be sure to check out the Blue Lagoon and the Frenchman’s Cove Beach in addition to the historically significant landmarks.

Matera, Italy

Italy is a perfect destination for many films which have an international scope and it has certainly worked out for James Bond. For No Time to Die, the team has chosen the picturesque city of Matera in a beautifully captivating region of Southern Italy.

The sequences scheduled for Matera took place in 2019, much before the pandemic started disrupting life on a global scale. Featuring the famous Aston Martin DB5, you can catch frenzied glimpses of Matera in No Time to Die while the film overwhelms you with a trademark car chase.

Matera is slightly on the inaccessible side due to its unique geographical features but fear not! Anyone interested in visiting Matera can reach there by train, first travelling to Bari via the national railway line and then taking a connecting line to Matera. Once there, enjoy the incredible mountains and the naturally formed cave structures.

Matera old village, Italy. (Credit: Steffen Lemmerzahl)

Cairngorms National Park, Scotland

The largest national park in the entirety of the UK, Cairngorms isn’t just essential for a James Bond tour but a must-see location for anyone who finds themselves in Scotland. Located in the northeast part of Scotland, the park covers a massive area of 4,528 square kilometres.

For the travellers who are specifically interested in the connection with James Bond, filming for No Time To Die took place in Aviemore – a major town and tourist spot within the confines of the park. In addition, the crew shot scenes on the peripheral regions of the park as well – most notably, on the banks of Loch Laggan.

Since it is a national park, getting to Cairngorms shouldn’t be a problem for anyone. There are dedicated bus routes that embark from Edinburgh, London and Glasgow while the airports that are closest to the park are situated in Aberdeen and Inverness.

Nittedal, Norway

No Time To Die’s production kicked off in this scenic Norwegian location in March of 2019. The second unit was deployed to Nittedal, tasked with the sole objective of capturing the tranquil brilliance of the frozen lakes that exist in the region at that time of the year.

Don’t worry, there are more things to do in Nittedal apart from contemplating the meaninglessness of human existence while staring at frozen water bodies. For the solitary traveller, take some time off to disconnect from the frantic scrambling of modernity to lose yourself on the isolated beaches and the unique mountain ranges.

In order to get to Nittedal, you have to make your way to Oslo first but things get really easy from there onwards. If you choose to take the train line, you’ll get to Nittedal station in under 30 minutes but buses, rental cars and taxi services will also get you there in about the same time as that.

Hammersmith Bridge, London

To round off our epic James Bond-voyage, let’s revisit the Bond film staple that is London. In June of 2019, most of the filming scheduled for London and the surrounding region took place with a special focus on locations in White Hall and the towering Senate House.

No Time To Die’s featured London spot is the Hammersmith Bridge where Bond meets Agent M (played by Ralph Fiennes). After cracks were discovered in the structure, motor traffic was restricted on the bridge so feel free to take a leisurely stroll and pretend you are James Bond.

When asked about the advice he would give to the person who plays it next, Craig answered: “Don’t be shit… I just wanted to make sure I left it in as good a place as I found it. That’s all I kind of cared about and I think that anybody [who] takes it on will feel the same way because it matters.”

