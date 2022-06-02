Jada Pinkett-Smith calls for Will Smith and Chris Rock to "talk it out"









Jada Pinkett-Smith has said that she hopes Chris Rock and her husband, Will Smith, will “talk it out” and resolve their conflict. If you haven’t already heard, Smith slapped Rock after the latter made a joke about Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

Speaking on Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith talked in depth about the hair loss condition, which formed the basis of Rock’s ‘GI Jane’ joke at the Oscars ceremony back in March. After apologising for the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy. He has subsequently been banned from all Academy events for ten years.

Introducing the episode, Pinkett-Smith said: “This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.”

She went on to add: “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Pinkett-Smith didn’t shy away from talking about the Oscars incident either. “Now about Oscar night,” she began. “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever.”

She concluded: “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Will Smith’s resignation letter saw him apologise yet again for his behaviour at the Academy Awards. The actor wrote: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

He added: “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”