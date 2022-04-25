Chris Rock’s mother discusses distress after Will Smith Oscar slap









It’s been almost a month since the slap that was heard around Hollywood occurred at the 94th Academy Awards, a moment when Will Smith took to the stage and hit Chris Rock in one of the most shocking incidents in Oscar history that still feels raw to those involved.

Chris Rock’s mother has spoken out for the first time since the incident, telling WIS News that Smith “really slapped me,” referencing his shocking actions.

“I told someone, when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us,” Rosalie Rock told the news platform, adding: “But he really slapped me. When you hurt my child, you hurt me”. Continuing, when asked what she would say to Smith if they were face-to-face, Rock added: “No idea, other than, ‘What in the world were you thinking?’ Because you did a slap, but so many things could have happened”.

Rightfully shaken about the alternate possibilities of the event, she added: “Chris could have stepped back and fallen. You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn’t think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened”.

Will Smith took to Instagram shortly after the live Academy Awards incident and wrote a post that apologised to Chris Rock, stating, “I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be”.

This isn’t enough for Rock’s mother, however, who concluded by stating: “I feel really bad that he never apologised. His people wrote up a piece and said, ‘I apologise to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You reach out”.