'Jackass' cast reveal the stunts they refused to do









The cast of the influential MTV show Jackass have put themselves through unspeakable physical and mental torture all in the name of comedy, committing to death-defying stunts as well as wince-inducing acts of pain. Across the course of four movies and a TV show, it seems as though there is no limit to the extent the cast will go to, though as Johnny Knoxville recently discussed, there are limits to their insanity.

Speaking in a recent interview with NME, the American actors and performers discussed the release of the brand new film Jackass: Forever and revealed their particular likes and dislikes regarding stunts. “I’m not super fearful of it but I don’t like cold weather or cold water,” Knoxville revealed, adding, “I’ve done stuff in cold weather and cold water but it’s just a hassle,” showing that there are indeed things the cast of Jackass would rather not put themselves through.

Arguably, the craziest of all the cast members is Steve-O, though as Knoxville reveals, even he has preferences as to what he will and won’t do. “Steve-O who will let you put a hook in his mouth, swim up the ocean and then cast him out to sea to catch a shark with his body, you can do that to him, but we tried to get him to bungee jump and he was like, ‘F**k you dude I’m not doing it,’” Knoxville hilariously explains.

Whilst the team has given us over 20 years of enjoyment, it is likely that Jackass: Forever will be the final time that we will see the full cast in all their glory, with Knoxville also revealing he will be retiring from “big stunts” after suffering a brain haemorrhage on the set of the latest film.

Also starring Rachel Wolfson, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Eric André, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy and Dave England, check out the trailer for the latest Jackass film, below.