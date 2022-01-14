Johnny Knoxville recalls the time he broke his penis









As direct influencers of the early internet age, the cast of Jackass has long been known for their daredevil attitude and steely resolve in the face of pain. Including the likes of Steve O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Johnny Knoxville, the MTV team have become icons of puerile stupidity, becoming pin-up boys for disgruntled teenagers in the process.

Having created several TV series and three feature-length films, Jackass is set to return for a fourth time on the big screen with Jackass: Forever coming to cinemas in February 2022. Promoting the new release to media outlets, star Johnny Knoxville has been discussing the most painful injury he has sustained on the set of the history of the show, telling Variety about one particularly shocking moment he broke his penis.

In the shocking revelation, Knoxville casually described breaking his “gym dog a number of years ago,” explaining that he sustained the injury after trying to flip a motorcycle, only to end up using a catheter for three and half years. As the star noted, “The doctor said a couple centimeters down and it would’ve been out of commission, but I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information”.

Finally hitting cinemas on February 4th, 2022, Jackass: Forever was delayed from its 2021 release after coronavirus disruption though now looks to capitalise on the 12-year absence of the series from cinema screens. Featuring plenty of old faces from the crew, as well as newcomers such as Rachel Wolfson, Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes, the latest (and most likely, last) film in the series is set to be even more explosive than the last.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Jackass: Forever, below.