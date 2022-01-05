Watch new footage from the upcoming film 'Jackass Forever'









Here’s an indisputable fact: the guys from Jackass are old. If Johnny Knoxville’s shock white hair or Steve-O’s strained hoarse voice weren’t the immediate giveaways, just look back at when the first episode of Jackass the TV show aired – October 1st, 2000, well over 20 years ago.

Since seeing middle aged men get whacked in the balls ins’t feasible forever, the filmmakers hatched an idea for the fourth Jackass film – bring in new blood. Now, we get to meet some of those new faces in the latest featurette for Jackass Forever.

One of the new additions is Zach Holmes, who made a name for himself posting online videos similar to the antics of the Jackass crew under the title Zachass. Holmes eventually landed his own MTV show entitled Too Stupid to Die, and even shows off his fandom by having the Jackass logo tattooed on his chest.

Another new face is Jasper Dolphin, best known for his members in the hip hop crew Odd Future. Dolphin had his own days of Jackass-inspired comedy with fellow Odd Future members Tyler, the Creator and Earl Sweatshirt on the Adult Swim series Loiter Squad, which was produced by Jackass production company Dickhouse Productions.

Other new faces in the crew include actress Rachel Wolfson, south London skater Eric Manaka, and stunt performer Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney. Pretty much the entire Jackass crew is back, including director Jeff Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, camera operators Lance Bangs and Rick Kosick, and recurring stars Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, and Chris Raab, who had been absent from the series since the original Jackass movie in 2002.

The only figures from the Jackass extended universe who aren’t making appearances include Bam Margera, who was fired from the film in February of 2021; Ryan Dunn, who died in an automobile accident in 2011; and Rip Taylor, who passed away in October of 2019.

Say hello to the new members of the Jackass crew in the featurette for Jackass: Forever down below.