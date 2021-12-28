Eric Andre named his five favourite films of all time









One of the most beautifully absurd presences in the comedy sector, Eric Andre has gained prominence as the creator and eccentric host of The Eric Andre Show. In addition, he has also worked on popular projects such as the FXX show Man Seeking Woman and even did voice acting for the role of Azizi in the recent live-action remake of The Lion King.

Born in Florida, Andre started his journey in the world of comedy before he even graduated from the prestigious Berklee College of Music with a degree in music. However, he only entered the big leagues after his surreal Adult Swim talk show gained popularity and established him as an extremely creative comedian who wasn’t afraid to be uncomfortably awkward.

Over the course of his tenure as the host of The Eric Andre Show, he invited a wide variety of celebrities – ranging from famous porn stars to fellow comedians like Chris Rock. Andre even pretended to eat his own vomit (which was oatmeal in reality) in front of Lauren Conrad, among many other grotesquely hilarious activities that will make you squirm and laugh at the same time.

Earlier this year, Andre starred in a hidden camera comedy film called Bad Trip which was praised for its treatment of the subgenre. While promoting his new project, Andre sat down for a talk with Rotten Tomatoes and spoke about the cinematic masterpieces that had influenced him since he was a child. Andre managed to craft an eclectic list, with mainstream comedic hits as well as influential classics.

Check out the full selection below.

Eric Andre’s five favourite films:

Borat (Larry Charles, 2006)

The Holy Mountain (Alejandro Jodorowsky, 1973)

City of God (Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund, 2002)

UHF (Jay Levey, 1989)

2001: A Space Odyssey (Stanley Kubrick, 1968)

While recalling the first time he saw Borat, Andre revealed that it is still one of the few films that made him laugh the hardest. “When I first saw Borat at 22 years old in the theatre, that’s the hardest I ever laughed in a movie theatre,” Andre commented before emphasising, “Hardest ever.”

The comedian also acknowledged the pioneering impact of Stanley Kubrick’s magnum opus 2001: A Space Odyssey. Andre compared Kubrick to a magician, claiming: “He’s like the greatest David Copperfield. He’s the greatest magician. He’s one of my favourite filmmakers.”

