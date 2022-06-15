Jackass star Bam Margera reported missing from rehab centre









An official manhunt is underway after Jackass star Bam Margera allegedly checked himself out of a rehab facility in Florida that he had been attending under a court order.

The 42-year-old stuntman and skateboarder was not permitted to leave his latest facility without external authorisation but made the dangerous and impulsive decision to leave the Delray Beach facility shortly after complaining about the rehab’s restrictions.

Margera reportedly told the manager that he was unhappy with the facility and would check himself into another rehab centre in the local area. He was last seen driving away in a black saloon car.

The rehab manager reported Margera as missing on Monday. Since then, authorities have been searching for Margera, and, as yet, he hasn’t made an appearance at any local rehab centres.

According to The New York Post, the authorities do not consider Margera to be a danger to himself or others, and his friends and family are reportedly working hard to get him back into the facility.

In a more recent development, Margera posted a photo on his Instagram page on Tuesday fist-bumping with his new Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor. “MMA fighter, chiropractor and 10 years sober Dominick, is my new AA sponsor #f-kYeah,” the post was captioned.

He also added a selfie to his Instagram Story showing him with his wife, Nicole Boyd, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who was performing in Florida Tuesday night.

Margera first entered the Delray Beach facility in September under police escort after authorities were alerted about an “emotionally distressed person”. Last month, he celebrated one year in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. While celebrating this milestone, he announced that he planned to attend outpatient treatment classes for the next two months.

After breaking his right wrist for the tenth time and dislocating his right elbow while skateboarding last month, Margera refused pain medication to avoid any chance of relapse. His disillusionment with the Delray Beach rehab facility began here as he blamed them for not setting up a physical therapy appointment for him.