Jack White to release soundboards of recent solo concerts









Guitarist Jack White has elected to release some of his concerts as soundboards to the general public. The documents showcase his exhibition of talent, demonstrating the fire, flair and ferocity of his stage set. The tour coincides with the release of his fourth solo album, Fear of The Dawn, and kicked off in Detroit on April 8th at the Masonic Temple Theatre. The guitarist took this as an opportunity to propose to singer-songwriter Olivia Jean, and they got married.

Earlier in the day, White performed the US national anthem to open the Detroit Tigers’ baseball game. The guitarist has elected to release shows from the ‘Supply Chain Issues’ tour has been made available to download or stream via live concert streaming platform Nugs.net, which gives fans a chance to re-connect with the idiosyncratic songwriting guitarist.

The subscription currently stands at an affordable $12.99 per month (£9.99). Any fans who have subscribed to the process can now access shows from White’s current run of concerts. It will join a series of other shows from the tour.

Having fronted The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, White has always followed his creative muse. Sometimes the impulse proved too great for him. “It’s more in control of me,” White revealed, “but it’s always been like this. When I was 19, I was a drummer in two different bands. I had the upholstery apprenticeship and a business in the basement. I was recording music in my bedroom, but nobody ever came up and said to my parents, ‘Wow, this kid’s interesting.’ Nobody patted me on the back for any of it.”

White explained the engines behind some of his more powerful riffs on It Might Get Loud, which also featured Led Zeppelin‘s Jimmy Page. Following the disbandment of The White Stripes, White announced his intention to start off on a solo career, releasing Blunderbuss in 2012. Lazaretto quickly followed, and then Boarding House Reach completed the early triumvirate of albums.

White’s fourth album, Fear of The Dawn, has been received well by critics. Far Out called it a “masterpiece of economy”, citing it as a vehicle for White’s guitar prowess.