The White Stripes song ‘Seven Nation Army’ hits one billion streams on Spotify









‘Seven Nation Army’, the most repeatable and catchy of The White Stripes discography, has reached one billion streams on Spotify.

The song, instantly recognisable for its catchy guitar riff, is the opening track on the Detroit duo’s 2003 Elephant album. The simple but effective riff is often repeated in chants – da, da-daa-dah-dah-dahhh, dahhhh – and has become ubiquitous at sporting events, with fans chanting it everywhere from UK football stadiums to US NFL games. The heroic war-cry feel to the song has made it not just an anthem for Detroit, but the world over.

‘Seven Nation Army’ is the first of The White Stripes’ songs to reach this milestone and the latest track to enter Spotify’s coveted one billion stream club. White Stripes recognised the feat with an announcement on Instagram, thanking fans for their part in the achievement.

The song was recorded in London in 2002, and its title came from Jack White’s childhood misunderstanding of the term Salvation Army.

The track had racked up 1,009,410,065 streams on Spotify as of yesterday. It’s the most streamed White Stripes track by a country mile with the next most popular being ‘Fell in Love With a Girl’ with 146 million streams, followed by ‘Icky Thump’ with 132 million streams.

To date, only 212 songs have entered Spotify’s one billion club. Rap God Eminem boasts three songs having entered the club: ‘Lose Yourself’ (1.3B), ‘Till I Collapse’ (1.2B) and ‘Without Me’ (1.04B). But Justin Bieber and Post Malone lead all artists with six songs in the Billions Club each, followed by Ed Sheeran who has five.

Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ is currently Spotify’s most-streamed song, with 3.05B streams, followed by The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ with 2.8B streams.