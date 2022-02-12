Shooting at Justin Bieber afterparty leaves three hospitalised









Three men have been hospitalised after a fight broke out during a Justin Bieber concert afterparty, as an alleged shooting incident caused severe injuries.

Justin Bieber was performing at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood yesterday evening (February 11th) and apparently held an afterparty nearby once the concert had concluded.

The police were later called to the unnamed location in the West Hollywood area at around 245am local time on February 12th following reports of a dispute and gunfire in the area.

Fortunately, the harrowing ruckus was quickly diffused but not before a 19-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man were hit by bullets and rushed to a hospital immediately.

Video footage of the incident appeared to show fellow performers Kodak Black, Gunna and Lil Baby involved in an altercation outside of The Nice Guy. Shortly following the start of the scuffle, gunfire can be heard amid the shaky footage.

Currently, no suspects are in custody over the incident as the police continue to investigate the incident. Details on the severity of the injuries incurred are also sparse but it Is believed that they are stable.

As of yet, none of the named artists nor Justin Bieber have commented on the abhorrent occurrence with further details expected soon.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.