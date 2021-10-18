Jack White to release a brand new single









After being featured in a trailer for the new video game Call of Duty: Vanguard over the weekend, Jack White has announced that he will be releasing a brand new song later today (October 18th). The single, ‘Taking Me Back’, is set to drop at 5pm UK time, having already been used in the launch trailer for the upcoming game, which will arrive on November 5th.

The trailer features a variety of action shots from Vanguard with White’s new music providing the soundtrack. The arrival of ‘Taking Me Back’ comes after the musicians surprise appearance at the opening ceremony of his new Third Man Records store in London.

The White Stripes guitarist took to the building’s rooftop to deliver a short but sweet set which included renditions of ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’, ‘Seven Nation Army’ and The Raconteurs’ ‘Steady, as She Goes’. Earlier in the week, he’d also performed a seven-song set in the store’s basement.

In a recent interview, White discussed the importance of struggles and challenges in his work. “It is this disease I have and I don’t know what started it, but if there is no struggle involved in my life I get scared and confused,” he began.

He then went on to add, “If art is not being made in some way, I start worrying. I wish I could pinpoint why this is necessary for me. I can’t get away from it.” From a man who once described playing his signature white and red Airline guitar as a fight to the death, these comments make a good deal of sense.

You can listen to a snippet of White’s new music in the 30-second trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard below. The new single will be released at 5pm this evening, so keep an ear out.

